Rhea Ripley takes shot at Cody Rhodes following WWE RAW

Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley has taken a massive shot at Cody Rhodes following WWE RAW.

Cody Rhodes won the Men's Royal Rumble match again this year. He won the contest in 2023 but came up short in his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39. The American Nightmare had The Tribal Chief set up for the Cross Rhodes, but The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa interfered and hit him with the Samoan Spike.

Rhea Ripley won the Women's Royal Rumble match in 2023 and then defeated Charlotte Flair to become SmackDown Women's Champion during Night 1 of WrestleMania 39. The title has since been rebranded to the Women's World Championship, and The Eradicator is still the reigning champion.

During an appearance on Sam Roberts' Not Sam Wrestling show, Rhea Ripley poked fun at Cody Rhodes for failing to capture a title at The Show of Shows last year. The Eradicator added that at least one nightmare can finish their story. A fan shared a clip of the comment, and Ripley reacted with a laughing emoji.

"To get it all back at WrestleMania 39, it felt like a complete sort of journey. Like I don't mean to say finish the story but I finished my story. At least one nightmare can do that," she said.

WWE RAW star claims the relationship between Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio is complicated

R-Truth has commented on the interesting dynamic between Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio in The Judgment Day.

The 52-year-old believes that he is a part of The Judgment Day, despite there being no evidence to support his claims.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter in an exclusive interview, the former United States Champion noted that Ripley got Dirty Dom to turn against his father, which naturally would make their relationship complicated.

"It's complicated... I don't wanna get all into like nobody's business or nothing like that, but you see like, she turned him against his daddy Bill. That's a big deal for him right?"

Cody Rhodes has revealed that defeating R-Truth is part of finishing his story due to how many times the veteran defeated him while performing as Stardust. Only time will tell if The American Nightmare can finish his story at WrestleMania 40.

