"You’re a monster"- Current champion sends a message to Becky Lynch 

Bianca Belair had massive praise for former rival Becky Lynch after the latter shared a picture of herself working out in the gym.

Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch's feud kicked off at last year's SummerSlam and finally came to an end at SummerSlam 2022. The two female stars became friends following the contest, in a huge babyface turn for Lynch.

Lynch is currently on a hiatus due to a separated shoulder and is now wearing a cast. The Man hasn't stopped putting in work, though. She recently shared a photo in which she can be seen working out in the gym despite being injured. Belair responded to the photo and said the following to Lynch:

"You’re a monster… literally nothing can stop you," Belair tweeted.

Check out Lynch's tweet here.

Bianca Belair has praised Becky Lynch in past interviews

At Hell In A Cell 2022, Bianca Belair took on Lynch and Asuka in a Triple Threat match for the RAW Women's title. The EST of WWE managed to pick up a big win when all was said and done.

Belair was interviewed by Sports Illustrated on the road to Hell In A Cell and asked about Big Time Becks. Here's what she had to say:

“My respect for Becky Lynch grew at WrestleMania, but my respect grew even more during the process and the journey to get there I really hadn’t even met Becky until SummerSlam. Seeing the way she advocates and fights for women’s wrestling is inspiring. She makes sure women’s matches are highlighted on shows. She makes sure that the women are represented."

Belair added that she has learned a lot from Lynch and can't wait to pay her respects.

“I learned a lot about Becky over the past few months. She doesn’t only advocate for herself; she also advocates for the women she’s in the ring with and the women she’s in the locker room with. I can’t wait to pay my respect forward."

Bianca Belair has established herself as a top female star over the past year or so. Her back-to-back wins over Lynch have turned her into a force to be reckoned with.

Lynch is determined to heal as fast as she can and make a big return to WWE TV. Fans would love to see a babyface Lynch run roughshod over the Women's division once again.

