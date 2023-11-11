Current Champion shows off new look ahead of WWE SmackDown

A current champion in WWE has shared a new look ahead of tonight's episode of SmackDown.

This week's episode of the blue brand will take place at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. It is the first episode of SmackDown following WWE Crown Jewel 2023 this past Saturday in Saudi Arabia. LA Knight lost to Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at the premium live event but will look to get back on track tonight when he battles Grayson Waller in a singles match.

Chelsea Green and Piper Niven have reached 100 days as Women's Tag Team Champions. The unlikely duo recently defeated Chase U's Jacy Jayne and Thea Hail in NXT to retain the titles. Niven took to social media to reveal a new look ahead of tonight's episode of SmackDown.

"New hair day! 🥳 Big thanks to @hair.maiden.salon for sorting me out! 🥰😘," she posted.

Former WWE writer Vince Russo comments on Piper Niven's return

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently opened up about a conversation he had with Piper Niven during her WWE hiatus.

Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville won the Women's Tag Team Championships on the July 17 episode of WWE RAW. Sonya Deville went down with a torn ACL shortly after winning her first title with the company, and Piper Niven returned to name herself as Chelsea Green's new tag team partner.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Vince Russo discussed chatting with Piper Niven via direct message on social media. He claimed that he could tell that she was upset about not being used on television, and was happy to see her back.

"A couple of months ago, I was DM'ing back and forth with Piper Niven and I'll tell you why. I could read between the lines of her tweets that she was in a very depressed state like any wrestler is that's sitting at home, and waiting for the call to ring and they got no plans for you. You're second-guessing what you did wrong and this that. So we had a nice exchange back and forth for a little bit. So bro, don't get me wrong, I am very happy for her." [From 10:35 - 11:13]

You can check out the full video below:

Niven and Green have barely defended the Women's Tag Team Championships during their reign so far. It will be interesting to see which team finally steps up and dethrones the duo of the titles in the weeks ahead.

Have you enjoyed Green and Niven's reign as Women's Tag Team Champions so far? Sound off in the comments section below.

