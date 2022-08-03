Current champion potentially teases joining Bayley on the main roster following recent return

Current NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose has potentially teased joining Bayley on the main roster following the latter's recent return.

The Role Model made her long-awaited return at SummerSlam after being on the shelf for ever a year with a torn ACL. Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky (Io Shirai) made their main roster debuts alongside her, forming a faction between the three.

On last night's WWE RAW, the trio attacked Becky Lynch, putting her out of action for the foreseeable future. Later that night, the match between Iyo and RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair ended when the trio attacked the champ, causing a no-contest. Belair was saved by Asuka and Alexa Bliss, who then stared down the stable of heels.

WWE on Twitter then posted a picture of the two groups staring each other down. The tweet was quoted by reigning NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose, who used the side-eye emoji as a response.

Bayley's new group consists of former Champions from NXT, with Sky being a former NXT Women's Champion and Kai being a former two-time Women's Tag Team Champion on the developmental brand.

With Mandy Rose fitting the criteria, it could be that the Toxic Attraction leader is hinting at her eventual call-up to the main roster. Although this is merely conjecture, it would be interesting to see if Rose fits in with the villainous new faction.

How did Bianca Belair react to Bayley's return?

Bayley's return at SummerSlam interrupted Bianca Belair's celebration after successfully defending her RAW Women's Championship against Becky Lynch. While it's clear that the former NXT Women's Champion will be antagonistic towards Belair in the coming weeks, the EST has proclaimed that she is up for the challenge

The red brand's Women's Champion recently took to Twitter in response to The Role Model's return at the Biggest Party of the Summer. She made it clear that she's ready to face whoever steps up to her next:

"One Chapter Closes. Another One Opens… No rEST for the bEST. #TheMiddleChild #ESTofWWE Let’s go! #WWERaw"

Bayley's last feud before going out with an injury was against Bianca Belair for the SmackDown Women's Championship. While the belt has changed colors, it seems that the two will pick up their rivalry where they left off.

Bianca even found some back-up in the form of Asuka and Alexa Bliss, hinting at a 6-woman tag team match sometime in the coming weeks.

