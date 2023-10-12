Current champion will play a critical role in WWE after John Cena's departure; according to wrestling veteran

Former WWE manager Jim Cornette recently spoke about Roman Reigns picking up the star power for the company whenever John Cena returns to Hollywood.

Last week, WWE announced that The Tribal Chief would return on the upcoming episode of SmackDown. This would be Reign's first appearance since the August 11 edition of the blue brand.

In a recent clip from the Jim Cornette Experience, the veteran spoke about the returning Champion. He mentioned that WWE had a constant pipeline of huge stars making TV appearances for them.

He detailed that Reigns' return will be even more crucial given that John Cena could be on his way out once the SAG-AFTRA strike ends.

"A lot of people are wondering what he's gonna be saying about a lot of things. So, again, the star power is continuing... Cena's already made the statement, you know, that when the strike is over, he's gotta get back to a production. He won't be able to wrestle anymore because of insurance, and you can't do both. I don't blame him. But they got Roman Reigns coming back into the pipeline, and they've got access to other names that people recognize." [From 0:06 - 0:40]

You can watch the full video here:

John Cena spoke about his projects outside WWE

At the post-Fastlane press conference, John Cena spoke about how his WWE run would be impacted once the writers' strike is over.

He mentioned that he was in the middle of a project when the strike started and was not even allowed to discuss it. He did acknowledge that he would have to return to Hollywood after the resolution.

"I made it perfectly clear, you can't do both because of the liability and insurance. If I were to try and juggle both, that's very selfish because I would put a whole lot of people in the movie business out of work if something happened to me," Cena continued. "So, as soon as we get back to work, we go back to work. But, I don't control any of that."

Expand Tweet

After an eventful Fastlane matchup, the 16-time world champion showed up on NXT this week. While Cena will eventually return to Hollywood, wrestling fans can still watch his current run as he is doing everything in his power to entertain the audience.

What do you think of John Cena's current WWE run? Let us know in the comments section below.

If you use the quotes from the first half of this article, please credit the Jim Cornette Experience and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

Recommended Video How Kevin Owens betrayed everyone to rise to the top of WWE