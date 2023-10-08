"That's very selfish" - John Cena on working with WWE amid Hollywood hiatus; shares update on current run

WWE Superstar John Cena recently spoke about his future and whether he would return to Hollywood after the SAG-AFTRA strike.

The Cenation Leader returned to WWE on the September 1 episode of SmackDown. Since then, he has been a regular feature of the blue brand. He even started a feud with The Bloodline and is likely to have a few more matches in the coming weeks.

Cena and LA Knight were the first guests at the Fastlane press conference. The 16-time champ spoke about going back to Hollywood once the SAG-AFTRA strike comes to an end. He mentioned that he was in the middle of a project when the strike started, and once there was a resolution, he would have to return to the movie business.

"I made it perfectly clear, you can't do both because of the liability and insurance. If I were to try and juggle both, that's very selfish because I would put a whole lot of people in the movie business out of work if something happened to me. So, yes, I stopped a project in the middle of it, I can't even talk about the project because of the strike we're in. But we're in the middle of it. So, as soon as we get back to work, we go back to work. But, I don't control any of that," said Cena.

"I'm crossing my fingers and hope that we can find a resolve that everybody's happy with. And for right now, this is the best way I can help, come back home to my family."

John Cena and LA Knight defeated Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa

It was a high-voltage clash at WWE Fastlane as John Cena and LA Knight laced their boots against the combined might of Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa.

The Bloodline members maintained control of the match in the initial stages as they isolated Cena in the ring. Knight was visibly frustrated as he couldn't tag himself into the bout.

However, John Cena finally managed to tag in The Megastar, and the tide turned. He finally hit the BFT on Jimmy Uso and got the pin for a huge victory.

