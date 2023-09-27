Current Champion in WWE reveals being tentative about their iconic Wrestlemania entrance

WWE makes sure that their biggest show of the year, Wrestlemania, is always full of spectacles. It is, therefore, not surprising for wrestlers to have special entrances planned for an event. One of these entrances was loved by fans, but the wrestler himself didn’t share the same sentiment.

Dominik Mysterio is currently the NXT North American Champion and has enjoyed continued success since aligning with The Judgment Day. He had a long-running feud with his father, Rey Mysterio that concluded with a match at Wrestlemania 39. While Dirty Dom might have lost, he still left a mark on the Show of Shows with an iconic entrance.

The ex-con was escorted to the ring through the crowds by the police. The 26-year-old was also handcuffed. He was wearing his father’s iconic Halloween Havok mask. The fans loved the entrance, but Dominik wasn’t initially this sure about entering through the crowd instead of the stage.

You can read his comments on his entrance to a recent interview with the "In The Kliq" below:

"To me, in my mind, when i was told about the entrance I was like.. Man, that sucks I'm not gonna be able to walk down that gian wrestlemania ramp..everyone wants to walk the ramp but then I thought about it and I was like..dude I have my own entrance at Wrestlemania, coming through the crowd..Every one walks through the ramps, no one walks through the crowd," Said Dominik (8:02-8:28)

You can watch the entire clip below-

Dominik Mysterio reveals the secret to success of The Judgment Day

All members of The Judgment Day currently hold titles. Apart from this, Damian Priest also holds the MITB briefcase. On being asked about the secret to their success, Dominik revealed it was kicking Hall of Famer Edge out of the faction as it allowed the current members to come together and form a family.

"I think whether the people like it or not, it was kicking out Edge..kicking out Edge and bringing in Finn and myself..and somehow somewhere I've always said this, we are like a giant melting pot of an Australian, Puerto Rican, an Irishman and a Mexican and it works beatifully" said Dominik (5:10-5:35)

The Rated R Superstar was the original leader of the group but was betrayed by his disciples. Since then, the original members, along with Finn Balor, have been present on TV. It’ll be interesting to see how long the group dominates WWE.

