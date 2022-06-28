Current champion in WWE has run in with John Cena on RAW

United States Champion Theory finally had a run-in with John Cena for the first time on RAW.

Cena's return was announced earlier this month as he completed 20 years with the company. Theory and The Cenation Leader have been at loggerheads with each other on social media for quite a while. The 24-year-old superstar has been vocal in stating that he is a better United States Champion than Cena.

On the recent edition of RAW celebrating the former United States Champion's two-decade anniversary in the company, Cena met Ezekiel for the first time in a backstage segment. Zeke talked about how he was in awe and admired the former world champion for his work in the industry.

Following his meeting with Zeke, John Cena came face to face with Theory. The current champion stated that he is better and greater than Cena. He then proceeded to take a selfie with the 16-time world champion, who walked away, much to Theory's annoyance.

The Cenation Leader is set to address fans later tonight on the show. It is yet to be seen whether Cena will potentially feud with Theory for a title he made prominent in the early years of his career in the company.

