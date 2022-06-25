Paige, The IIconics and other current and former WWE female Superstars comment on US Supreme Court overturning Roe v Wade

As news continues to spread, a number of current and former WWE Superstars have reacted to today's controversial Supreme Court decision. Today, the highest court in the United States overturned the 1973 Roe v.s. Wade ruling in a 5-4 vote. The original ruling made abortion a constitutional right for US citizens.

Several stars have made their positions on this decision clear. Bayley, Kayla Braxton, Renee Paquette, Paige, and The IIconics: Cassie Lee (fka Peyton Royce) and Jessica McKay (fka Billie Kay) have all reacted to the news.

"My heart is so broken." - Cassie Lee

Cassie Lee @CassieLee My heart is so broken. My heart is so broken.

"I’m just at a loss for words" - Jessica McKay

Jessica McKay @JessicaMcKay I’m just at a loss for words I’m just at a loss for words 💔

"Moving backwards. Sad day." - Kayla Braxton

"awful." - Renee Paquette

Former WWE Superstar and SmackDown General Manager Paige made some very direct comments towards Justice Clarence Thomas. Specifically noting her displeasure over Thomas' majority opinion notes.

"So this guy just wants everything overturned that doesn’t directly affect him. This is so f**ked." - Paige

If you'd like to view Paige's strongly worded tweet, you can check it out here:

Pop Crave @PopCrave Following the overturning of Roe v. Wade, Justice Clarence Thomas writes that the Supreme Court should reconsider rulings that protect contraception, same-sex relationships, and same-sex marriage. Following the overturning of Roe v. Wade, Justice Clarence Thomas writes that the Supreme Court should reconsider rulings that protect contraception, same-sex relationships, and same-sex marriage. https://t.co/MTaTWqeejo

Former WWE NXT star Mia Yim also commented on today's ruling, noting that she would be doing a charity livestream for the National Abortion Federation (NAF).

"Not sure if I’ll be streaming tonight, but either tonight or tomorrow night, I’ll be doing a charity stream for the National Abortion Federation (NAF) ." - Mia Yim

The HBIC @MiaYim Not sure if I’ll be streaming tonight, but either tonight or tomorrow night, I’ll be doing a charity stream for the National Abortion Federation (NAF) . Not sure if I’ll be streaming tonight, but either tonight or tomorrow night, I’ll be doing a charity stream for the National Abortion Federation (NAF) .

Bayley, a former SmackDown Women's Champion and currently injured WWE star, did not directly make any comments or post. However, the California native did reshare the posts by Mia Yim, and the ACLU (American Civil Liberties Union), who were outspoken against today's judicial ruling.

ACLU @ACLU No matter what the courts say, no one should be forced to carry a pregnancy against their will.



We need a world where abortion is legal, available and accessible to ALL. It’s never been our reality, but it can be.



Abortion is our right. We’ll never stop fighting for it. No matter what the courts say, no one should be forced to carry a pregnancy against their will.We need a world where abortion is legal, available and accessible to ALL. It’s never been our reality, but it can be.Abortion is our right. We’ll never stop fighting for it.

WWE fans react to Superstars' opinions on The Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v Wade

There have been varying responses from the fans and followers of the stars who reacted to today's news. While some have shown support, and shared their own disappointment in today's ruling, others feel that some are jumping at the opportunity to "get likes".

Under Cassie Lee's original tweet, a user named "The World Watcher" made this exact claim:

The World Watcher 🌍 @WorldFollower0



Taking advantage so you can get a few likes. @CassieLee "My heart is so broken"Taking advantage so you can get a few likes. @CassieLee "My heart is so broken"Taking advantage so you can get a few likes.

Kayla Braxton's original tweet also received similar reactions, which prompted the backstage interviewer to make a follow-up post. In her tweet, she urged people to take the opportunity to learn something about the topic.

"If there’s one thing I’ve learned from this app is that most people in the comments are the most uneducated people ever, and often by choice. Try to learn something about a topic instead of regurgitating something you heard on the street," - Kayla Braxton

Kayla Braxton @KaylaBraxtonWWE If there’s one thing I’ve learned from this app is that most people in the comments are the most uneducated people ever, and often by choice. Try to learn something about a topic instead of regurgitating something you heard on the street. If there’s one thing I’ve learned from this app is that most people in the comments are the most uneducated people ever, and often by choice. Try to learn something about a topic instead of regurgitating something you heard on the street.

This is a breaking news story and fans can expect even more reactions from stars within the wrestling industry in the coming days.

We asked two former WWE head writers about Vince McMahon stepping back from the company. Click here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far