Current SmackDown Superstar sends message ahead of Tag Team Championship match against The Usos

This week on Smackdown, The Usos will defend their tag team titles against Sheamus and Butch of The Brawling Brutes. Brawling Brutes member and current Smackdown Superstar Ridge Holland shared a message before the title match.

During the WWE Survivor Series WarGames Match, the antagonism between The Bloodline and The Brawling Brutes reached unprecedented heights. Sami Zayn hit a low blow on Kevin Owens and followed it with a Helluva Kick, then gave his former friend over to Jey Uso as a peace offering, helping The Bloodline defeat The Brawling Brutes.

The longest-reigning Tag Team Champions were set to face Drew McIntyre and Sheamus on SmackDown; however, The Scottish Psychopath was medically disqualified, thus Butch partnered with Sheamus for the championship fight instead.

The Brawling Brutes will look to make this week's SmackDown a true Fight Night by delivering yet another banger. Before the Tag Team Championship bout on the blue brand, Ridge Holland tweeted a statement to hype up his stablemates.

"When you know it’s #fightnight tomorrow! #brawlingbrutes," Holland tweeted.

Will The Usos' longest-running championship reign ever come to an end? Only time will tell.

When did The Usos last lose a tag team contest?

Jimmy and Jey Uso have held the WWE Tag Team Championships for the longest time, outlasting The New Day's previous record of 483 days. The Bloodline gained control of SmackDown after their victory over Rey and Dominik Mysterio on the Money in the Bank 2021 pre-show.

After defeating RK-Bro in May this year, they became the Undisputed Tag Team Champions. The Bloodline has dominated WWE along with their cousin Roman Reigns and younger brother Solo Sikoa.

The WarGames advantage match versus Sheamus and Drew McIntyre was the last time The Usos suffered a tag team loss. Sheamus and McIntyre gained a much-needed lead as a result of the victory, but they ultimately lost the WarGames Match.

It will be interesting to see if The Brawling Brutes can defeat The Usos or if Jimmy and Jey can prove that they are indeed "The Ones".

