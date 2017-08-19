WWE News: Dean Ambrose & Seth Rollins brawl with Sheamus & Cesaro at 2K18 Party

The Raw Tag Team Champions almost got an early start to their SummerSlam match

Courtesy: Instragram User @nyudropout

Days before their championship match at SummerSlam, Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins almost got an early start to their bout when they were separated from Sheamus and Cesaro after a heated exchange.

The WWE Superstars shared the stage at the WWE 2K SummerSlam press conference and their moderator Peter Rosenburg couldn’t prevent the wrestlers from getting heated. Both teams arose from their seats and were seemingly seconds away from coming to blows before a team of security guards separated the wrestlers.

The confrontation seemed to subside, but both teams began flinging water bottles at each other. Sheamus threw a chair in the direction of the former Shield members which lead to Rosenberg leaving the stage and security removing the teams from the area.

The #2KSummerSlam Kickoff event saw tensions reach a boiling point. WHO will be #Raw #TagTeamChampions after THIS Sunday at #SummerSlam!?! @wwerollins #DeanAmbrose @wwecesaro @wwesheamus A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Aug 18, 2017 at 7:36pm PDT

Ambrose and Rollins are scheduled to face Sheamus and Cesaro at SummerSlam for the Raw Tag Team Championships, but their altercations at the 2K event nearly gave the match away for free as Rollins continuously dared Cesaro and Sheamus to “start SummerSlam right now.”

A second confrontation occurred between Ambrose and Cesaro and Sheamus, but the competitors eventually backed down and resumed their interviews with the press in attendance.

As if the first confrontation wasn't enough... #Round2, anyone? #2KSummerSlam #SummerSlam #DeanAmbrose @wwesheamus @wwecesaro A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Aug 18, 2017 at 7:56pm PDT

Tensions are rising as both teams are headed to a full-scale battle this Sunday.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com