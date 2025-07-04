Major WWE star claims John Cena is avoiding him

A major WWE Superstar recently suggested that John Cena was avoiding him during his retirement tour. Cena picked up an impressive victory this past Saturday night at WWE Night of Champions 2025 in Saudi Arabia.

Speaking on the Cheap Heat podcast with Peter Rosenberg, Sheamus was asked if he wanted to battle Cena one last time during the legend's retirement tour. The Celtic Warrior hilariously responded by suggesting Cena was ducking him to avoid having a physical match during his final days in the ring.

"I'll go in there with anybody. I don't care who it is. The question is, will John Cena want to get in there with me? Does he want to put his body through that? Does he want to like, take kind of an easier route with some of the wrestlers, like less physical matches? Or does he want to get in there with the King of Bangers, Sheamus? That is the question you would have to ask Cena," he said.

Cena defeated CM Punk in the main event of Night of Champions to retain the Undisputed WWE Championship. Cody Rhodes won the King of the Ring Tournament by defeating Randy Orton at Night of Champions and will be challenging The Cenation Leader for the title at SummerSlam 2025 in August.

WWE legend comments on Logan Paul potentially retiring John Cena

WWE Hall of Famer JBL recently shared his thoughts on Logan Paul potentially being the star to retire John Cena from in-ring competition.

Speaking on the Something to Wrestle With podcast, the legend explained why The Maverick would be a perfect selection for Cena's final opponent. He noted that it would anger wrestling fans and result in Paul becoming a bigger star for the company.

"That's a great call. Oh my God, people would be furious about that. That's brilliant. I didn't think about that. And you have Logan Paul going on all these shows talking about retiring John Cena. He would make so much hay out of that. You would get more out of that than anything you could possibly do." [33:47 – 34:13]

You can check out the video below:

Only time will tell if Sheamus and Cena square off one last time in the months ahead on WWE television.

