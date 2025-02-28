Current superstar shares a bold message after handing Penta his first loss in WWE

WWE Superstar Ludwig Kaiser has shared a bold message after handing Penta his first loss in the company. Kaiser won a Triple Threat match on Monday Night RAW, also featuring Pete Dunne.

Kaiser and Penta's feud began several weeks ago on Monday Night RAW. The luchador was also responsible for eliminating the 34-year-old superstar from the Men's Royal Rumble.

On Instagram, Kaiser shared a message for his doubters and made a bold statement.

"Doubt me today, praise me tomorrow. The story of LK," wrote Kaiser.

Check out Kaiser's Instagram post:

Ludwig Kaiser opened up about fighting with WWE management to feature on the Bash in Berlin card

Ludwig Kaiser opened up about fighting with WWE management for a spot on the Bash in Berlin Premium Live Event.

Speaking on INSIGHT, Kaiser stated it was quite difficult for him to feature on the match card of a PLE, as the show was filled with star power. However, the 34-year-old did feature on the episode of SmackDown in Berlin. He said:

"I did fight for it. I did. There were conversations about it, and it wasn't really clear if it would happen or not. But again, it's tough, man. It's a PLE. We have so much stuff. If you look at the card that night, it is almost impossible to even get on there. So much star power. And again, we have the greatest superstars in the world. When I look at that card, I understand why I wasn’t on that card that night, but I damn well know I will be. I will 100% be."

Kaiser has also been involved in the Intercontinental Championship picture. He unsuccessfully challenged Bron Breakker for the title at Survivor Series: WarGames 2024 in a Triple Threat match also involving Sheamus.

It remains to be seen what plans WWE has in store for him heading into WrestleMania 41.

