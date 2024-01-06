Current title holder to end 2024 as the World Heavyweight Champion, believes WWE Universe

The WWE Universe wants a current champion to end the year with the World Heavyweight Championship title.

The name in question is Gunther. The 36-year-old is the longest-reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion in the history of the Stamford-based company. The Ring General has held the IC Title for over 570 days now. He has defeated many big names, including Drew McIntyre, Braun Strowman, Sheamus, and others, on his way to this incredible feat.

On the April 24, 2023, edition of RAW, Triple H unveiled the World Heavyweight Championship. A tournament was organized to crown the inaugural champion. The final featured two of the best professional wrestlers in the world, AJ Styles and Seth Rollins. The former member of The Shield defeated The Phenomenal One in a highly entertaining match at Night of Champions. The Architect has yet to lose the title since.

In a recent tweet, Wrestle Ops asked the WWE Universe to pick a name who, according to them, would end the year as the World Heavyweight Champion. Fans from across the globe shared their favorites to do so, and a majority of people chose Gunther as their pick:

Only time will tell which superstar ends the year 2024 as the World Heavyweight Champion. But one can certainly name Gunther as one of the favorites.

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins shares his views on CM Punk

Seth Rollins did not look amused when CM Punk made his surprise return to WWE at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023. The two wrestlers have taken shots at each other in the past.

During his appearance on the SI Media Podcast, Seth Rollins opened up on his real-life dynamic with CM Punk. The 37-year-old referred to The Best in the World as selfish and someone who wants to take more from the industry than give back to it:

"He helped me in places when he didn’t have to; whether that was for his own good or not, I’m not entirely sure, but regardless, it helped me get where I needed to go, and do the things I needed to do. And for a guy who, when I met him, kind of made it seem like he was all about giving back to the business, he really turned into a pretty selfish guy and really wanted to take more from the industry," Seth Rollins said.

Do you agree with Seth Rollins' take on CM Punk? Sound off in the comments section below.