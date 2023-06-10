Current top champion attacks Baron Corbin after costing him an important match on WWE SmackDown

A current top titleholder recently attacked Baron Corbin on WWE SmackDown after costing him an important match.

A couple of weeks ago, Baron Corbin shocked the world when he showed up in NXT and attacked Carmelo Hayes setting up a feud between the two men. This past week Corbin followed it up by defeating Hayes' friend Trick Williams in a singles match. Hence, it was only fair that Hayes returned the favor tonight on SmackDown.

Tonight on the blue brand, Corbin faced off against Butch in a qualifying match for the Money in the Bank ladder match. Both men put on a decent showing throughout the match. Carmelo Hayes showed up at ringside during the match and distracted Corbin allowing Butch to pick up the win.

Following the match, Corbin confronted Carmelo Hayes and Williams. After Corbin attacked Williams, Hayes punched Corbin in the face. The two men then started brawling and had to be separated by WWE officials.

It looks like the rivalry between Corbin and Hayes has intensified further. It will make their NXT Championship match more interesting when that eventually happens.

Do you think Baron Corbin got what he deserved tonight on SmackDown? Sound off in the comments section.

