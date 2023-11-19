Current top WWE star's injury caused major panic backstage; former world champion was crying, reveals Rene Dupree

Rene Dupree recently recalled a dangerous spot involving Rey Mysterio and Paul Wight (Big Show), causing panic backstage in WWE.

Wight and Mysterio squared off against Wight at Backlash in 2003. Despite the Hall of Famer's efforts, he lost the match to the 51-year-old giant. After the fight, medical staff rushed to the ring to help Mysterio. They put him on a stretcher and strapped his hands in. Wight returned to the ring, carried the stretcher, and swung it into the post. The Master of the 619 then landed on his head.

During an appearance on the Friday Locker Room podcast, Dupree recalled the backstage reaction to the dangerous spot. He revealed that Mysterio was taken to a hospital, Vince McMahon was livid, and Wight was crying backstage.

"I was there. Rey got hauled off to the hospital that night. I was at the pay-per-view. Vince was f***ing livid," he said. [39:57 - 40:05]

The former Tag Team Champion added:

"Vince was f***ing hot pissed off. And Big Show was crying backstage." [40:19 - 40:23]

WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio is currently injured

While Paul Wight is now under contract with AEW, Rey Mysterio is still an active competitor in WWE. However, The Master of the 619 recently underwent a knee injury and will be out of action for a significant time.

Mysterio lost his United States Championship to Logan Paul earlier this year at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. On the following episode of SmackDown, he was brutally attacked by his former LWO teammate Santos Escobar.

