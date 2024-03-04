Current WWE champion adds new member to his family

A current WWE champion has added a new member to his family. The superstar in question is Baron Corbin.

The 39-year-old is one-half of the NXT Tag Team Champions. Baron Corbin and Bron Breakker defeated Tony D'Angelo and Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo to become the brand's tag team champions on the February 13 edition of the former black-and-gold brand. The Wolf Dogs are scheduled to defend their titles against Andre Chase and Duke Hudson of Chase U at NXT Roadblock.

The former King of The Ring winner recently took to Instagram to reveal the newest member of his family. The former WWE United States Champion shared a reel featuring his new pet, 'Little Vino':

"New addition to the fam! Little Vino the Swiss mountain dog!" wrote Baron Corbin.

You can check out Baron Corbin's Instagram post below:

WWE Superstar Baron Corbin pens down an emotional message for 'Big man Xander'

Baron Corbin lost his pet dog, Xander, in December 2023. The former Money in the Bank winner shared the heartbreaking news with his followers on social media.

Following the death of his pet, Corbin took to Instagram to share multiple images of Xander. He further penned down an emotional message as a tribute in the caption:

"Big man Xander left us yesterday and it has crushed our world. He was a best friend, companion, protector, pain in the bu**, supportive, bed hog, funny, and so many more things but most of all he gave you unconditional love 24/7. Him and my children shared a bond like no other. We will all miss everything about him even his horrible breath when he liked your face. Hopefully where ever his spirit has gone they serve a5 steak bc he can be a little bougie. I could write and write and turn this into a novel about him, but I will just say thank you for being the best dog to us for nearly 10 yrs!!!! There will never be Another Xander!!" Corbin wrote.

Baron Corbin is currently in the middle of his first title run in WWE since 2017, when he was the United States Champion. Considering his teammate, Bron Breakker's move to SmackDown, many believe The Wolf Dogs might end up losing the title soon.

Do you want to see Baron Corbin move back to WWE's main roster? Sound off in the comments section.

Is a female Superstar the new Undertaker? More details HERE!