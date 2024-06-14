Current WWE champion breaks character to send a heartfelt message to Ricochet

Ricochet is expected to leave WWE once his contract expires next month. He was written off television last Monday after getting decimated by Bron Breakker. Following what could potentially be the former Intercontinental Champion's final appearance for the Stamford-based company, fellow RAW Superstar Andrade sent a message to the high flyer.

The 34-year-old recently defeated Ricochet to become the new WWE Speed Champion. The title match took place after last week's edition of Friday Night SmackDown and aired on X (formerly Twitter) earlier today. The former AEW star defeated Tommaso Ciampa last week to earn the opportunity to challenge for the championship.

After becoming the second-ever Speed Champion, Andrade took to X to send a heartfelt message to Ricochet. He shared the entire match posted by WWE while praising and thanking the former champion:

Trending

"Thank you @KingRicochet You are Amazing!!!👊🏻👊🏻👊🏻," he wrote.

You can check out Andrade's X update below:

Expand Tweet

WWE Hall of Famer has an interesting take on Ricochet possibly joining AEW

Several top performers joined AEW after leaving the Stamford-based company. It is widely believed that after parting ways with the global juggernaut, Ricochet will also sign with the Florida-based wrestling promotion.

During a recent episode of the Busted Open Radio podcast, Bully Ray speculated that the former United States Champion might sign with AEW. The Hall of Famer recently stated that following the potential move, Ricochet would be required to put in the hard work to get back to the style he wrestled with in the independent scene.

"What Ricochet is going to have to do is he's going to have to become that Ricochet of old all over again. There's not going to be like, you know, in the WWE as many moves and all of the athleticism as Ricochet does. He can pick and choose what he wants to do and when. Because it's more about the storytelling of the match. In AEW, Ricochet is going to be required to go balls to the wall at all times with the Ricochet style that people on independent wrestling and, you know, AEW style have come to known and love," he said. [16:21 - 17:02]

Ricochet is considered by many as one of the top in-ring performers in the business. Following his potential departure from WWE, it remains to be seen what lies ahead for the former NXT North American Champion.

Which wrestling promotion do you think Ricochet will sign to? Sound off!