Current WWE champion breaks character to send a message to JD McDonagh after he is hospitalized

While tonight's episode of WWE RAW was a success overall, it ended in disaster for JD McDonagh. The Judgment Day member suffered a horrifying injury during his and Dominik Mysterio's Tag Team Championship match against The War Raiders.

McDonagh hit a springboard Moonsault to the outside on Ivar, but the back of his head landed on the announce table. The whiplash from the impact looked awful and caused massive concern. Doctors checked on him immediately. While JD finished the match, which saw The War Raiders retain their World Tag Team Titles, he collapsed upon returning backstage.

Ivar has taken to X/Twitter to send a short and sweet message to McDonagh following his injury. The 40-year-old star tweeted a bunch of pictures of their match, before stating that he respects the Irishman. Something he likely wouldn't say in character:

Trending

"..... @jd_mcdonagh ...... RESPECT 🙏," Ivar's tweet to JD McDonagh.

Fans drowned out a popular wrestler with 'She's a racist' chants recently

Expand Tweet

The latest update on the situation is that McDonagh has been taken to the hospital. Following the scary spot, his main area of concern seems to be his ribs, despite his head and neck hitting the announce table on WWE RAW. It remains to be seen how serious the Judgment Day member's injury is.

Sportskeeda Wrestling wishes JD McDonagh a speedy recovery.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback