WWE RAW - Best and Worst - Judgment Day member seriously injured; ex-AEW star confronts Cody Rhodes ahead of the Royal Rumble

With the 2025 Royal Rumble five days away, WWE RAW was always going to focus on the premium live event. The men's match, in particular, got a lot of attention. The same cannot be said for every single match on the card, though.

So, let's get into tonight's go-home episode of WWE RAW ahead of the Royal Rumble. Here are the biggest positives and negatives from the show.

#3. Best: The most exciting Royal Rumble ever?!

Through new superstars and old, WWE RAW showcased the vast pool of talent in the men's Royal Rumble Match. In the opening segment, Gunther had in-ring interactions with two potential contenders, Seth Rollins and Logan Paul. They could feasibly win the 30-man match and challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Meanwhile, Sami Zayn and Jey Uso are also in the mood, with the two of them determined to overcome the odds and win it all. Penta has declared for the Royal Rumble Match, too. We will get to the heavy hitters in a bit, but this proves how stacked the field is this year!

#3. Worst: Another flat women's Royal Rumble build

As exciting as the men's Royal Rumble Match looks, this seems like another year where the 30-woman bout doesn't get a proper build. That is unfortunate, as there are many big contenders, including Bianca Belair and Naomi. Instead, they faced off against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, with Dominik Mysterio costing them the match.

Well, at least we got a tense backstage interaction between Bayley and IYO SKY. They might both be babyfaces now, but that doesn't mean the bad blood has evaporated. However, WWE RAW hasn't done a good job overall in building to the women's Rumble.

Part of this might be because Charlotte Flair hasn't returned on television. The Queen will play a huge part in the match on Saturday. She might even win the Royal Rumble!

#2. Best/Worst: No OTC, but The Bloodline's Daddy is here

Paul Heyman appeared on WWE RAW to reveal Roman Reigns as the cover star of WWE 2K25, before cutting a passionate promo on The OTC's chances in the Royal Rumble Match. There was just one problem. Reigns wasn't there. His appearance would've made tonight's show even bigger.

Regardless, Heyman had more to do on WWE RAW. He was interrupted by Drew McIntyre, who cut a menacing promo. The Scottish Warrior claimed he was the reason for the start of The Bloodline in 2020, before telling The Wiseman that he will eliminate CM Punk from the Rumble. Tension all around.

McIntyre then faced Sami Zayn in a competitive match that ended the same way it had every other time they've faced each other.

#1. Worst: JD McDonagh's injury

This was unfortunate. JD McDonagh suffered a nasty injury during WWE RAW, as part of The Judgment Day's Tag Team Title match against The Viking Raiders. He hit a springboard Moonsault to the outside and hit the back of his head on the announce table in a sickening bump.

While McDonagh finished the match, he did not look good. He collapsed upon returning backstage, which is a big concern. Sportskeeda Wrestling wishes JD McDonagh a speedy recovery from whatever injury he suffered on WWE RAW.

#1. Best: Cody Rhodes' productive WWE RAW appearance

Cody Rhodes had to be a part of WWE RAW tonight, as it was in his hometown of Atlanta. The American Nightmare showed up after Drew McIntyre defeated Sami Zayn and beat him down after the match. Kevin Owens also appeared, leading to even more chaos.

With Rhodes and McIntyre fighting in the corner, Zayn accidentally hit the Undisputed WWE Champion with a Helluva Kick. This is exactly what happened between him and Seth Rollins last week. Kevin Owens saw this and thinks The Honorary Uce is on his side, lending more intrigue to the Royal Rumble on Saturday.

However, that's not how WWE RAW ended. Cody Rhodes recovered and addressed his hometown crowd, only for CM Punk to interrupt him. One year on from their infamous pre-Royal Rumble confrontation, the two former AEW stars went at it again.

Only this time, Punk is coming after Rhodes. They won't be in the same match this weekend, but if The Second City Saint has his way, they will face each other at WrestleMania 41. Will it happen, though? We shall find out soon!

