Current WWE champion breaks character to support Chelsea Green following personal situation

The WWE Universe primarily views Chelsea Green as one of the most hated heels on the roster. Her opponents share this sentiment, but we often see examples of how she has several real-life friends in the business. A current WWE champion just broke character to support the self-proclaimed Hot Mess.

Isla Dawn is the ideal WWE villain. As a member of The Unholy Union, she is one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions with Alba Fyre. Chelsea and Isla share many things in common, including real-life issues with Tessa Blanchard. Industry backlash against Blanchard picked up in January 2020 after she tweeted about support among female wrestlers. She received responses from several stars who allegedly experienced bullying from Blanchard herself, including Green and Dawn.

Blanchard recently spoke with Straight Talk Wrestling and made viral remarks on her past and future in the business. Green responded to X with a few choice words today.

"I don’t wish self-harm or thoughts of suicide on anyone and hope she has found peace. However, a simple 'I am sorry' goes a long way. We haven't heard that yet. Accountability matters, and a redemption tour of interviews won't erase the actions of an egotistical bully," Chelsea Green wrote in response to Tessa Blanchard's recent comments.

Dawn responded to Green's post with three words and one emoji. The villainous RAW Superstar broke character to thank Green for the public support.

"I love you [heart hands emoji]," Isla Dawn wrote.

Green and Dawn have never wrestled a singles match or teamed up with each other. They have shared the ring just once, on February 19 of this year, during the RAW Battle Royal won by Raquel Rodriguez.

Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre to defend at WWE Bash in Berlin

World Wrestling Entertainment will present its inaugural Bash in Berlin PLE in less than one week. The big event is scheduled for Saturday at the Uber Arena in Berlin, Germany.

Five matches are set for Bash in Berlin going into tonight's go-home RAW episode. Below is the lineup:

Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan vs. Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley - Mixed Tag Team Match

Strap Match: Drew McIntyre vs. CM Punk

Women's Tag Team Championship: The Unholy Union (c) vs. Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair

Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Kevin Owens

World Heavyweight Championship: Gunther (c) vs. Randy Orton (If Orton wins, he will be sent to RAW and Gunther will be transferred to SmackDown)

The Countdown to Bash in Berlin pre-show will begin at 11 AM ET on Saturday via all WWE social media channels. Peacock will air the main Bash in Berlin card at 1 PM ET.

