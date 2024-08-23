"I've talked to some other companies recently" - Tessa Blanchard provides an update on her wrestling career 

Tessa Blanchard recently provided a big career update. She revealed that she has spoken to a few wrestling companies as of late.

The 29-year-old star is best known for her run in TNA Wrestling, where she was one of the top stars in the company. She made history by becoming the first woman to win the TNA World Championship. She is also a former Knockouts World Champion. She parted ways with the company in 2020, and it was reported that the two parties had an 'icy' relationship.

During a recent interview with George McKay of Straight Talk Wrestling, Tessa Blanchard stated that she recently had talks with multiple wrestling companies, but she is not going to accept an offer if it does not feel right for her.

“I’ve talked to some other companies recently, but it hasn’t felt right yet to go back. One thing I promised myself is that it doesn’t matter about the money or anything else—if it doesn’t feel right, I’m not going to do it. My happiness is very important to me right now. Through everything I’ve gone through, I’ve developed some anxiety. It sounds silly, but unless you’ve actually experienced high levels of anxiety, it’s hard to really explain," Tessa Blanchard said. [H/T WrestleZone]

What the future has in store for the 29-year-old remains to be seen.

Tessa Blanchard says she did not want to win the TNA World Championship

At the IMPACT Wrestling Hard To Kill 2020 Pay-Per-View, Tessa Blanchard defeated Sami Callihan to become the TNA World Champion. She held it for several months before TNA stripped her of the belt.

During an interview, Tessa Blanchard said she begged the higher-ups not to put the title on her:

"This whole storyline we had built for eight or nine months just crumbled. I remember begging the TNA office that day, ‘I don’t want to win it, I don’t want to do this.’ Afterward, instead of going home, I went on a 27-day media tour in Mexico. I remember we would pull over in the Uber before every interview, and I would vomit. I was just puking and puking because everything felt so overwhelming. It was like whiplash; I didn’t know what was happening."

Tessa Blanchard currently competes in Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL) in Mexico City. She is one-half of the CMLL World Women's Tag Team Champions.

