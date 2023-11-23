Current WWE champion celebrates major milestone

A current WWE Superstar is celebrating a major milestone in her WWE career. The star is question is Piper Niven.

The Scottish superstar has now been one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions for 100 days, along with Chelsea Green. Sonya Deville originally won the titles with Green on the July 17th Monday Night RAW, by defeating Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan, but Deville was forced to relinquish the following month after suffering a torn ACL.

Niven returned on the August 14th RAW and declared herself as the new championship partner for Green. It has now been 100 days since that segment, and the 32-year-old wrestler responded when a fan pointed out the milestone.

"Happy 100 days to me! [partying face emoji] [clinking glasses emoji]," she wrote.

Expand Tweet

It should be noted that WWE recognizes Niven's championship run being at 127 days, or as a continuation of Green's original win with Deville. Per the official WWE records, Niven has been a champion now for 127 days.

Piper Niven reveals inspiration behind WWE ring name

The star, formerly known as Doudrop, recently revealed that there was real meaning behind the ring name that she first used in March 2019 when debuting for NXT UK. WWE gave the Piper Niven name back to the grappler this past January after more than one year as Doudrop.

A fan on X recently asked the WWE Women's Tag Team Champion about the last name she uses, acknowledging how her first name was a reference to the late Roddy Piper.

"It’s my Dad's (stepdad, but he raised me, so I consider him my real dad) name, it’s usually passed down through the family as a middle name, so I decided to take it on as my stage name to keep it going. It’s a very old name that means little saint [smiling face with halo emoji]," she wrote.

Expand Tweet

Niven and Green are not currently scheduled to defend their titles at WWE Survivor Series this weekend. Their last defense, which was actually their first, came during week 2 of NXT Halloween Havoc on October 31st. They retained over Thea Hail and Jacy Jayne.

Which gimmick did you like better - Doudrop or Niven? Sound off in the comments section below!