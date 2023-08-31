Current WWE champion is not over despite being on the verge of creating history, according to Vince Russo (Exclusive)

While WWE Superstar Gunther may be on the verge of creating history, Vince Russo believes the Austrian star is not "over."

The Ring General has been unstoppable ever since making his roster debut last year and has not been pinned or submitted in this duration. Gunther did not take long to win his first title upon moving up, as he defeated Ricochet to win the Intercontinental Championship in June 2023. He has held on to the title ever since and is on the cusp of breaking Honky Tonk Man's 453-day record IC Championship run.

However, Vince Russo mentioned on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW that the Imperium leader is not popular among casual fans, which is the ultimate test of popularity.

"Bro, we’re not talking ‘Mark over,’ we’re talking casual fan over. To me, over is casual fan. Gunther is not over with one casual fan. Everybody is over to the marks. When I say over, it’s the airport test," said Russo. [From 52:35 to 53:06]

Gunther will defend the Intercontinental Championship on next week's WWE RAW

Gunther has been embroiled in a feud with Chad Gable over the last few weeks. The latter handed The Ring General his first loss on the main roster last week in an Intercontinental Championship match. However, since Gable won via countout, the title change did not take place, and the Human Chop Machine was able to walk out with his title.

The Alpha Academy member will get another chance to dethrone Gunther on next week's WWE RAW. However, if the latter is able to retain the title this time, he will end up breaking Honky Tonk Man's historic record.

Chad Gable was also in action this Monday when he faced Ludwig Kaiser. However, the bout ended in DQ after Imperium attacked the 37-year-old WWE star. Gunther laid out Gable with a Powerbomb, sending a stern message ahead of their historic match.

