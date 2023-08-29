Gunther set to defend the Intercontinental Championship against 37-year-old WWE Superstar in a historic match

Gunther is on the verge of making history by becoming the longest-reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion.

However, days before he could officially break the record, The Ring General will have to defend the title against Chad Gable on Monday Night RAW.

The rematch between the two was confirmed after a series of events that occurred in recent weeks. On last week's episode of RAW, Gable defeated Gunther by a countout. This was the latter's first loss since being called up to the main roster in 2022.

Gunther has held the WWE Intercontinental Championship for 443+ days and is aiming to surpass The Honky Tonk Man, who held the title for 454 days. The Ring General will officially break the record next week on September 7.

He won the Intercontinental Title by dethroning Ricochet last year. This was the current champion's first singles title win on the main roster.

The Honky Tonk Man spoke about Gunther breaking his historic WWE Intercontinental Title reign

Gunther is only a few days away from breaking The Honky Tonk Man's 35-year-old record of becoming the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in history.

On Highspots virtual signing, the WWE Hall of Famer was asked how he felt about The Ring General breaking his record. The Honky Tonk Man said:

"It's been interesting. I haven't really kept up with it, I didn't know a lot about it. [Fans] ask me about it all the time. I don't know where someone is posting this 453 days. They're shorting me one day and that's not fair. I got the 454 days from Howard Finkel, he was the one who told me."

Since capturing the WWE Intercontinental Championship, Gunther has successfully defended the title against Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, and Matt Riddle, among other prominent names.

His current goal will be a victory over Chad Gable, as he hopes to avenge his first main roster loss.

