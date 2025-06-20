Current WWE champion details plan to drop CM Punk-style pipebomb promo on SmackDown

By Robert Lentini
Published Jun 20, 2025 23:51 GMT
CM Punk will be in action at Night of Champions next weekend. [Image credit: WWE.com]

A major WWE champion recently shared plans to drop a CM Punk-inspired pipe bomb promo on SmackDown. This week's episode of the blue brand will air live from the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Zelina Vega captured the Women's United States Championship from Chelsea Green earlier this year. In an interview with Sports Illustrated, the 34-year-old shared that she still hasn't been able to cut a pipebomb-style promo, made famous by CM Punk, on WWE SmackDown and was hoping to do so moving forward.

"I haven't dropped the promos that I wanna drop yet. I'll just say this, if they ever gave me the mic and said just talk, it's over for everybody bro. It's over for everybody. Put Zelina on the mic. Let me drop my pipe bomb, bro," she said. [H/T: Sports Illustrated]
You can check out Vega's interview in the video below:

CM Punk is scheduled to compete in a marquee match next weekend at Night of Champions 2025. The Second City Saint will challenge John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship at the PLE in Saudi Arabia on June 28.

EC3 reacts to former WWE star's shot at CM Punk

Wrestling veteran EC3 recently reacted to Matt Riddle claiming that he had heard from stars backstage that CM Punk was difficult to work with.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 stated that Punk was not afraid to speak his mind. The former champion added that he never had an issue with Punk but understood why other people thought differently:

"I don't think he's afraid to say what he thinks and feels, mostly because he's a shoot bada** and you know, the odds are in your favor, so it gives you an unwavering confidence. As far as his comments, I don't know [CM] Punk too well, but based on his [past] interviews and things, you can say it was a mentality that he had. I don't see it, I never really saw it, but I can see why people think it." [1:43-2:18]

You can check out EC3's comments in the video below:

Only time will tell if CM Punk can capture the Undisputed WWE Championship from John Cena at the PLE next Saturday in Saudi Arabia.

