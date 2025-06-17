EC3 doesn't agree with former US Champion's real-life shot at CM Punk (Exclusive)

EC3 has expressed that he doesn't agree with a former United States Champion's harsh comments against CM Punk. He stated that although it may have been true in the past, he doesn't believe the comments apply to the Punk of today.

On the latest episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, host Dr. Chris Featherstone asked former NWA and TNA World Champion EC3 about ex-US Champion Matt Riddle's comments against CM Punk. More context will be provided below, but in short, Riddle spoke out against Punk and how he handles himself backstage, accusing the Second City Saint of being a "b**ch" to work with.

EC3 said that Riddle likely talks a big game because of his legitimate MMA background. However, he doesn't believe that Punk allegedly being hard to work with is true in 2025:

"I don't think he's afraid to say what he thinks and feels, mostly because he's a shoot bada** and you know, the odds are in your favor, so it gives you an unwavering confidence. As far as his comments, I don't know [CM] Punk too well, but based on his [past] interviews and things, you can say it was a mentality that he had. I don't see it, I never really saw it, but I can see why people think it." (1:43-2:18)

You can watch the full video below:

What was the full context of Matt Riddle's shot at CM Punk?

We briefly mentioned the dig that Matt Riddle took at CM Punk and EC3's subsequent response. But what exactly was the full context of the shot he took?

During a recent interview with Going Ringside, Matt Riddle took a dig at The Second City Saint and stated that he is difficult to work with:

"You know, I'm not a big fan of that guy [CM Punk] either. That guy su*ks at fighting. He's a b*tch to work with in the back… Because he just bellyaches and complains. This guy complains about getting multiple world title runs… I've heard from my boys that still work there [WWE] that he is a headache, and this isn't a storyline. This is the facts. So, it is what it is," he said. [From 5:40 onwards.

In a past interview with Sportskeeda's Kevin Kellam, Matt Riddle said that Punk tried MMA and didn't do good, but that he meant no disrespect. It was a lot milder than his comments about Punk allegedly being difficult to work with.

During that interview, Matt Riddle also said that Chad Gable would be incredible if he transitioned to Mixed Martial Arts, and also stated that Otis could probably "take a punch".

He described Angelo Dawkins of The Street Profits as a high-level wrestler who would legitimately be dangerous in a real life fight.

