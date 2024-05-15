Current WWE champion explains recent face turn

A current WWE champion has commented on their relationship with fans and admitted that they still have some work to do. The King and Queen of the Ring tournaments are currently underway with the finals set to take place at the namesake premium live event later this month.

Bayley was a guest on WWE's The Bump earlier today and commented on her relationship with the fans. The former Damage CTRL has portrayed a heel for the past couple of years but has been a babyface ever since the group betrayed her.

The WWE Women's Champion admitted that she is still trying to repair her relationship with fans and was happy to hear the crowd cheer for her at Backlash France.

"I still feel like I'm trying to find my relationship with the fans again. There are a lot of them that are you know, 'That's our Bayley, she's back. Let's all be cool together again'. But I still feel that there are a lot of fences I need to mend with my fans, and to be accepted and appreciated in a crowd like that (Backlash) I was just so taken aback. And it was hard to even try to focus on the match at that point, you know? I kind of just wanted to party with everybody," she said.

WWE star Bayley picks winner in potential dream match

Bayley was recently asked who would win in a match between Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair. Cargill and Belair defeated The Kabuki Warriors at WWE Backlash to capture the Women's Tag Team Championships.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter in an exclusive interview, Bayley was asked to pick a winner in a hypothetical match between the two popular stars. The veteran selected The EST as the winner because she has more experience in the ring.

"If that match happens, I'm gonna have to go with Bianca, and that's only because she had so many matches with me. She's learned from the best! She, in the end, has more experience than Jade Cargill right now, and maybe that doesn't happen in a couple of years from now [compared to] if that match were to happen today. But I'm gonna have to go with The EST." [3:07 – 3:28]

The 34-year-old defeated Naomi and Tiffany Stratton in a Triple Threat match at WWE Backlash to retain her title. She broke character earlier today to praise Tiffany Stratton and claimed the former NXT Women's Champion has a bright future in the company.