Current WWE champion fires shots at Sami Zayn on RAW

WWE Superstar Gunther took aim at Sami Zayn during the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

In just twelve days, Sami Zayn will have the opportunity to end The Ring General's record-breaking Intercontinental Championship reign at WrestleMania 40. Prior to this formidable challenge, Zayn looked to build momentum as he faced 'Big' Bronson Reed during this week's episode of WWE RAW.

Gunther was interviewed backstage before the bout. Reflecting on Zayn's words from last week, Gunther dismissed them as empty. He expressed his belief that Zayn himself doesn't truly think he can defeat him.

Gunther added that even the fans in the crowd doubt his abilities. Ending the interview, The Ring General didn't hold back, openly expressing doubt about Zayn's chances against Bronson Reed later in the show.

Expand Tweet

Zayn and Reed engaged in an intense back-and-forth contest, with the former appearing to have the upper hand at one point. However, his focus on Gunther, who had come out to spectate during the match, proved to be a costly distraction. Reed capitalized on this opportunity and delivered The Tsunami to secure the victory.

Gunther walked off after the match with a smug laugh, indicating that his mind games with Zayn are indeed having an impact. It's clear that the former WWE Tag Team Champion will need to refocus and strategize if he hopes to have any chance at dethroning The Imperium leader at WrestleMania 40.

Poll : Can Sami Zayn dethrone Gunther at WrestleMania 40? Yes Not sure about this 0 votes View Discussion