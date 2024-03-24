Record-breaking WWE champion wants to hold title for "as long as possible"

WWE has several champions currently who have held their respective titles for record reigns now. One such champion is looking to extend their reign and remain champion for as long as possible. This is the Austrian superstar Gunther.

Roman Reigns is currently one of the longest-reigning champions in WWE’s history. Meanwhile, Gunther recently broke Honky Tonk Man’s record to become the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion of all time.

Many fans think that it’s about time for Gunther to drop the IC Title and aim for the world championship. However, it looks like The Ring General has other plans. Speaking to talkSPORT, he opened up about outgrowing the Intercontinental Championship while making it relevant.

"It’s definitely a situation where I’ve had matches against everybody in the Intercontinental Championship division, if you want to call it that," he said. "There is still the clear distinction that it is not the top title on RAW, it is the workhorse title for people who want to come in and make a name for themselves."

Gunther added that he doesn’t want to drop the title anytime soon as he wants to make the most of the opportunity he’s been given.

"I succeeded in doing that. Nobody ever plans to drop a title. I’ve loved the journey; it has been very important to me, so I want to stay on it as long as possible,” The Ring General added. “I just always approach it in the sense of, whatever opportunity I get, whether it’s the NXT UK Championship back then, or the Intercontinental Title today, I want to make it mean as much as possible.” [H/T - talkSPORT]

Sami Zayn will have a major opportunity to win the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania XL. Fans will have to wait to see how the former NXT Champion fares against The Ring General.

Gunther gave his honest opinion on The Rock’s return to WWE

The Rock returned to WWE after the 2024 Royal Rumble and appeared to steal Cody Rhodes’ spotlight. However, The American Nightmare snatched back what was rightfully his and got his title match against Roman Reigns for WrestleMania XL.

Fans have had a mixed reaction to The Great One’s return to the Stamford-based wrestling promotion. Gunther also gave his honest opinion on the new TKO board member’s return to the WWE ring.

“Having The Rock along in the mix, basically out of nowhere, it’s absolutely crazy for the company’s reach and the buzz around it.”

It would be incredible to see a face-off between the two men in WWE someday. That segment could give a massive boost to Gunther’s stocks.

