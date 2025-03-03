  • home icon
Current WWE champion handed unflattering new nickname ahead of RAW

By Robert Lentini
Modified Mar 03, 2025 20:42 GMT
Two stars traded words ahead of a major title match tonight. [Image credit: WWE.com]

A current WWE champion was handed a new nickname ahead of their title match tonight on RAW. This week's episode of the red brand will be the first show following Elimination Chamber and will air live from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York.

Lyra Valkyria is set to defend her Women's Intercontinental Championship tonight against American Made's Ivy Nile. Valkyria defeated Dakota Kai in the finals of the tournament in January to become the inaugural Women's Intercontinental Champion and successfully defended the title against the Damage CTRL star last week on RAW.

Ahead of her title defense against Ivy Nile, Valkyria took to social media to claim that the RAW star was a meat head.

"I'm ending you tonight for this meat head," she wrote.
Nile responded to the Instagram post by handing Valkyria an unflattering new nickname ahead of tonight's show. She referred to the Women's Intercontinental Champion as "EGG HEAD," as seen in the image below.

Ivy Nile fires back at the champion on Instagram. [Image credit: Lyra Valkyria's Instagram]

Nile has been with WWE since 2020 but has never captured a title during her time with the company.

Vince Russo claims WWE recently made a mistake with Lyra Valkyria

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently claimed that the company was unaware that Lyra Valkyria had not defended the Women's Intercontinental Championship yet before handing her a loss on RAW.

Valkyria was defeated by Bayley last month on the red brand in an Elimination Chamber qualifying match. She had not defended the Women's Intercontinental Championship since winning it at the time, and Russo called out the company for the mistake. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, the veteran suggested that nobody in the company even noticed the mistake.

"Lyra Valkyria wins the Intercontinental title, then she has a Chamber [qualifying] match with Bayley, loses to Bayley before one title defense. Chris, I guarantee you there is a good chance that nobody at that company even caught that. I guarantee you, bro. I guarantee you nobody even caught that." [4:12 – 4:35]

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

Ivy Nile attacked Lyra Valkyria following her title defense against Dakota Kai last week. Only time will tell which WWE Superstar will walk out of tonight's episode of WWE RAW as the Women's Intercontinental Champion.

Edited by Jacob Terrell
