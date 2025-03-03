Where is WWE RAW tonight? (March 3, 2025): Location, time, match card, and more

Fans have a lot to look forward to for the upcoming WWE RAW episode. It will feature the fallout of the intense Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event, several title matches, and other exciting appearances.

Ad

The March 3, 3035, episode of WWE RAW will take place at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York. It has a capacity of up to 16,597 for wrestling events and is the home of the NHL's Buffalo Sabres and the NLL's Buffalo Bandits.

Since 1999, the Stamford-based promotion has hosted several weekly shows in tonight's arena, including RAW, Main Event, 205 Live, and more. The arena also hosted several Premium Live Events, like the 2005 Great American Bash, 2008 Armageddon, 2011 Night of Champions, and 2013 Battleground. WWE last appeared at the KeyBank Center for the December 8, 2024, episode of SmackDown.

Ad

Trending

Ad

WWE Monday Night RAW: Venue and Timing

City: Buffalo, New York

Venue: KeyBank Center

Time: 8 p.m. Eastern Time, 7 p.m. Central Time, and 5 p.m. Pacific Time

Where to get tickets for tonight's WWE RAW episode?

Fans interested in watching the action live can purchase tickets through Ticketmaster. A single ticket ranges from $44.40 to $486.85 while two tickets cost $44.40 to $797.30.

Ad

What to know for the first Monday Night RAW show after the 2025 Elimination Chamber?

Three matches are currently advertised for the upcoming Monday show. It will also feature the appearance of the Women's Elimination Chamber winner and several former and current World Champions.

Rhea Ripley will defend the Women's World Championship against IYO SKY tonight on WWE RAW. This came after the champion cost the challenger a spot at the Elimination Chamber after going after Liv Morgan.

Ad

Speaking of the Elimination Chamber, Bianca Belair, the winner of the women's match, will watch tonight's title bout to determine who she will eventually fight at WrestleMania 41.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another champion who will defend their title tonight is Lyra Valkyria, who will fight Ivy Nile for the Women's Intercontinental gold. Both women have been crossing paths for a while now. After the champion defended the gold last week against Dakota Kai, she was immediately attacked by the American-made member.

Another member of American Made who will be busy tonight is the Creed Brothers. They will be facing Erik and Ivar of The War Raiders for the World Tag Team Championship on WWE RAW tonight.

At the 2025 Elimination Chamber, CM Punk lasted until the final two against John Cena. However, The Second City Saint got his WrestleMania title match taken away from him after Seth Rollins attacked after being eliminated. Tonight, both men will be present. Another World Heavyweight Champion who will appear tonight is Gunther.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Did a WWE Hall of Famer predict John Cena's heelish ways long ago? More details HERE.