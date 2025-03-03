5 Ways WWE could address shocking John Cena heel turn on RAW

Tonight's WWE RAW will be the first show after John Cena shockingly turned heel at the 2025 Elimination Chamber. Although he won't be present tonight, there can be other ways through which the Stamford-based promotion can address and develop the story.

Ad

The Franchise Player emerged as the 2025 Men's Elimination Chamber winner. He was also present during Cody Rhodes and The Rock's segment in which the Undisputed WWE Champion turned down The Final Boss' offer to be his corporate champion.

Shockingly, The Cenation Leader turned heel by aligning with his former rival, as he brutally attacked The American Nightmare. The Brahma Bull then shared at the post-PLE press conference that John had flown to Africa to film a movie. However, to keep the moment alive, the Triple H-led creative team can do other things tonight on RAW.

Ad

Trending

In this list, we will look at five ways WWE can address John Cena's heel turn on Monday Night RAW:

#5. Interesting vignettes about John Cena can air on WWE RAW

The Stamford-based promotion has been airing vignettes frequently lately to build up returns for superstars. John Cena has been featured in several vignettes during his Farewell Tour. However, a different one can be shown tonight.

Ad

Previous video packages of Cena would feature his Make-a-Wish appearances and his contributions to the industry. However, the company can explore showcasing more of his darker side and possible hints that were dropped leading to his heel turn.

#4. The Rock can make a surprising appearance on WWE RAW

Ad

The majority of The Rock's appearances are announced in advance, as seen last year in the build-up to WrestleMania XL and even this year. However, there was also a point last year when he unexpectedly arrived on the Monday Night Show, which ended with him beating up Cody Rhodes at the end of the episode.

The same scenario could happen tonight. The Great One can act as Cena's spokesperson and somewhat explain his actions. This will further drive home the point that fans should tune in to every episode, as anything can happen and anyone can appear at a moment's notice.

Ad

#3. Other WWE RAW stars can talk about John Cena's heel turn

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Men's Elimination Chamber competitors didn't talk much about John Cena leading up to the event, seemingly downplaying his involvement and belittling him since he hasn't wrestled for a while. Although he was called out by Seth Rollins, CM Punk, and Drew McIntyre, it only happened on a few occasions closer to the show. However, that can change tonight.

Seth Rollins and CM Punk are set to appear tonight. Apart from talking about the final moments of the Chamber match, they can also address what the 16-time World Champion did.

Ad

#2. Cody Rhodes can shockingly appear tonight

Ad

After Cody Rhodes received a brutal beatdown this past weekend, he was escorted by professionals, Michael Cole, Wade Barrett, and even Pat McAfee, to the back. From the looks of it, the company is not advertising the Undisputed WWE Champion for tonight's RAW, seemingly allowing the 39-year-old to sell the effects of the gruesome punishment he endured.

However, in a shocking twist, The American Nightmare could show up and cut a promo on what happened. In this way, he can show he is a fighting champion and earn more sympathy.

Ad

#1. Triple H can give his thoughts on the matter

Lately, WWE has been utilizing the commentators outside of their announcing duties. Michael Cole has interviewed Cody Rhodes several times, while Wade Barrett and Joe Tessitore have also had interactions with Bret Hart and Kevin Owens. Tonight, something similar can occur.

Cole can be the one to lead the interview due to his close relationship with Rhodes, and although Triple H talked about the heel turn during the post-Elimination Chamber press conference, The Game can give his thoughts tonight in character. During the segment, he can say that The Rock and John Cena won't be appearing on television anytime soon and that the other members of TKO's board of directors aren't pleased with The Final Boss making his own decisions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Did a WWE Hall of Famer predict John Cena's heelish ways long ago? More details HERE.