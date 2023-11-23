Current WWE champion issues an open challenge

One of WWE's top champions recently proclaimed that they are ready for any and every challenge from the roster.

Picking up her biggest win to date over Becky Lynch several weeks ago, Lyra Valkyria is going strong as the NXT Women's Champion. She is still fresh after securing the title at NXT Halloween Havoc on October 24.

At NXT Deadline on December 9, five women will compete in the Iron Survivor Challenge to determine a new No. 1 Contender for Valkyria's title. Taking to Twitter/X, the NXT Women's Champion displayed her confidence:

"Who's next? @WWENXT Give me everyone," Lyra Valkyria wrote on Twitter/X.

The Women's Iron Survivor Challenge includes former champion Tiffany Stratton, Lash Legend, and Blair Davenport so far, with two more names yet to be announced.

Becky Lynch acknowledges Lyra Valkyria after taking the loss, and the WWE champion reacts

Taking to Instagram after dropping the NXT Women's Championship to Lyra Valkyria, Becky Lynch revealed that her run on Tuesday nights was finally over. She also credited the 27-year-old Irish star, calling her the "real deal" and adding that the future of WWE is in good hands.

During an interview with Metro UK earlier this month, Lyra Valkyria commented on stepping into the ring with The Man:

"So special. For the two Irish women to be going at it for this? Everything about it was perfect. When I raised that title for the first time, I made sure — because I've been working towards this for so many years now — that this second where I'm lifting it up, I'm gonna remember this,' she said. "That's all I was thinking, 'I'm gonna live in this moment forever.'"

Former RAW general manager Eric Bischoff was all praise for the title contest and how Becky Lynch was booked throughout as the NXT Women's Champion. The veteran believes that the WWE creative team made it count, using one of the company's top stars as the former black-and-gold brand's titleholder and elevating many new talents in the process. Read more here.