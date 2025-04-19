Cody Rhodes is set to collide with John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship tomorrow night at WrestleMania 41. Ahead of The Show of Shows, a reigning champion expressed her desire to take over The Captain's place in the title match.

The final SmackDown episode before The Showcase of The Immortals on April 18, 2025, featured Cena and Rhodes face-to-face in a promo battle. Initially, it appeared as though The Cenation Leader destroyed his rival on the microphone. However, The American Nightmare turned the tables and unleashed a powerful verbal assault on his opponent. The segment ended with the Undisputed WWE Champion once again taking out John Cena with a Cross Rhodes.

That being said, in a recent interview with TV Insider, Chelsea Green was asked how she perceived the support from those who were outraged over her absence from the WrestleMania match card. The current Women's United States Champion conveyed her readiness for any opportunity, even suggesting she would step in for Cody Rhodes to wrestle John Cena if asked.

"My time will come. If it’s not this year, my time will come. It doesn’t look like it’s going to be this year, but also, that’s the beauty of wrestling. Anything can change. You never know. I’m going to take it day-by-day. At the end of the day, my suitcases are packed. If they call me in and want me to take over Cody Rhodes’ place and wrestle John Cena, I’ll be there," Green said. [H/T: TV Insider]

Female WWE legend picks a winner between Cody Rhodes and John Cena

Natalya recently gave her prediction on the upcoming championship match between The Franchise Player and The American Nightmare. The former SmackDown Women's Champion discussed this in an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Senior Editor Bill Apter.

The Queen of Harts revealed that she wanted Cody Rhodes to retain his Undisputed WWE Title against John Cena.

"I'm gonna be Team Cody. He's the quarterback. I'm on Team Cody!"

It will be interesting to see if The Cenation Leader becomes a record-breaking 17-time World Champion in Las Vegas tomorrow night.

