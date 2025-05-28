Current WWE champion opens up about Zoey Stark's horrific injury

WWE Superstar Zoey Stark suffered an injury last week on RAW. Recently, Women's Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria shared her thoughts on the same in an interview.

Stark faced Rhea Ripley and a returning Kairi Sane in a Triple Threat Money in the Bank Qualifier Match last week on the red brand. In an unfortunate turn of events, Zoey landed awkwardly on her right leg while attempting a missile dropkick on Sane. She had to be pulled out of the bout and carried to the back.

In a recent interview with Dublin Live, Lyra Valkyria noted that there is always a risk involved whenever professional wrestlers enter the squared circle. She said that Zoey Stark's injury was heartbreaking. The Irish star pointed out that both she and Stark have dealt with knee injuries before, and she was hoping that the 31-year-old was doing okay.

"The best people make this look so easy. We go out and make it look effortless, but we always take that risk. I can honestly say that injury was extremely, extremely heartbreaking to see live and I know that the whole locker room is really hoping that Zoey [Stark] will come through this," she said.

Lyra Valkyria added:

"I know what it’s like to tear my ACL, but so does Zoey. I haven’t heard officially what the extent of the injury is, but I really, really hope that she is doing okay and can come through it and out the other side even better. It’s going to take a lot of mental toughness, but she’s been through it once. I’m sure she knows what’s ahead of her." [H/T: Dublin Live]

Zoey Stark shares an injury update on social media

Zoey Stark underwent surgery after sustaining the devastating injury on Monday Night RAW. The former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion recently provided a health update on social media.

Stark took to Instagram stories to share a post-surgery photo of her leg in a brace and cast. The RAW star wrote that her road to recovery had officially begun.

"Road to recovery starts now!" she noted.

2025 has been a tough year for Zoey Stark. Prior to her injury, both her Pure Fusion Collective stablemates had departed from the wrestling promotion. While WWE decided against offering Sonya Deville a new contract, Shayna Baszler was released. Stark would be hoping to recover soon and come back stronger.

