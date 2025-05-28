Prayers for WWE Superstar Zoey Stark's speedy recovery

WWE Superstar Zoey Stark's long road to recovery is underway after she successfully went under the knife to fix her injuries. The beloved star provided an update on her condition.

Stark's return to the ring did not go as planned. She suffered a severe knee injury during a Triple Threat Money in the Bank Qualifying Match on the May 19 edition of RAW.

The 31-year-old star landed awkwardly on her right leg while attempting a missile dropkick on Kairi Sane, which seemingly re-aggravated her surgically repaired knee. WWE was forced to pull her from the match and call an audible to change the original match finish.

Sportskeeda Wrestling learned that she was headed for surgery. Shortly after, Zoey Stark announced that she would be out of action for a while.

However, it wasn't until last night that fans realized she will likely face a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Stark took to her Instagram stories to share a photo of her leg in a brace and cast, confirming the surgery had been successful. In the caption, she wrote the following message:

"Road to recovery starts now!"

Sportskeeda Wrestling wishes WWE Superstar Zoey Stark a speedy recovery!

