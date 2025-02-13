Current WWE champion pleads for Triple H’s help

The WWE locker rooms have a special relationship with Triple H, who has been widely praised in recent years for significantly improving the product and the working environment. Stars have revealed that they sometimes call the boss "Papa H" because he's always there. A current champion called on the Chief Content Officer earlier today, and it appears he may have delivered.

Chelsea Green is enjoying a bit of momentum on the Road to WrestleMania 41. The inaugural Women's United States Champion is hoping to qualify for Elimination Chamber this Friday when she faces Naomi. Green and Piper Niven have gone at it with Naomi and partner Bianca Belair on SmackDown lately, with their eyes on the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.

Green and The Glow have been trading shots on social media for weeks, but things picked up this week. The Hot Mess mocked her opponent with a viral impersonation, which brought the heat from Naomi. One particular jab offended Green so much that she called on the boss to intervene. It remains to be seen if Triple H had any kind of involvement, but it's very interesting how Naomi's tweet was deleted in no time.

"[cursing anger emojis x 7] @TripleH TELL HER TO STOP!!!!" Chelsea Green wrote in the screenshot below.

Screenshot of Chelsea Green's deleted tweet on X (Photo Credit: Chelsea Green on X)

While Naomi has her eye on ending Green's reign as the inaugural Women's United States Champion, Chelsea and Piper have teased going for the Women's Tag Team Championship. The recent non-televised live event in Detroit saw Belair and Naomi retain over their heel challengers.

Updated WWE SmackDown lineup for Friday

Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green and Women's Tag Team Champion Naomi will do battle in an Elimination Chamber PLE qualifier on Friday's WWE SmackDown from Washington, DC. Below is the updated lineup:

Women's Championship: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Nia Jax

Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Nia Jax Elimination Chamber Qualifier: Chelsea Green vs. Naomi

Chelsea Green vs. Naomi Elimination Chamber Qualifier: Braun Strowman vs. Jacob Fatu vs. Damian Priest

Braun Strowman vs. Jacob Fatu vs. Damian Priest Los Garza vs. The Motor City Machine Guns

SmackDown will mark WWE's second-ever Green vs. Naomi televised match. The first took place on the June 14, 2024, blue brand episode, with Naomi getting the win.

