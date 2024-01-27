Current WWE champion pushes the idea of potentially becoming a Bond Villain

The WWE roster features some of the meanest heels in sports and entertainment. One of the company's baddest guys has now expressed interest in one of Hollywood's most legendary roles.

GUNTHER is currently the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion ever. As the head of Imperium, The Ring General leads Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser on the RAW brand. They have found significant success in WWE NXT – and now on the main roster – in singles and tag team action.

The Bull from Vienna has been wrestling since November 19, 2005, and he shows no signs of slowing down. Speaking to Fightful at Royal Rumble Media Day, the 36-year-old was asked if he would ever consider acting.

"I don't know, it would have to be something specific," he said.

GUNTHER then said he could potentially see himself as a villain in a James Bond film or as a bodyguard for one of the legendary Bond villains.

The Imperium leader is rumored for a big Royal Rumble win on Saturday. However, he's also rumored for an even bigger moment at WrestleMania 40.

WWE connections to James Bond 007

WWE and 007 are two of the most successful brands in the history of entertainment. They both have loyal, longtime fans and feature timeless characters.

While there have been several wrestling and James Bond crossovers through the years, one of the more recent saw Batista star as Mr. Hinx in the 2015 film Spectre. The wrestling legend fought Bond, played by Daniel Craig, and their memorable scene resulted in legitimate injuries for both men.

The Rock's grandfather, "High Chief" Peter Maivia, starred as a villain in You Only Live Twice from 1967. The WWE Hall of Famer was a driver for the evil Mr. Osata, which led to a fight scene with the star, Sean Connery. The wrestling legend also worked as a stunt fight coordinator for the film.

The Great One previously discussed his grandfather's role with NME and commented on whether he would rather play a villain or 007 himself.

"I don’t want to be a villain. Gotta be Bond," Rock said.

The Rock recently landed a new services and merchandise agreement with WWE and is rumored to return to the ring at WrestleMania 40 against Roman Reigns. He was also appointed to the TKO Board of Directors, and continues being a top draw in Hollywood.

Which wrestler would you cast as James Bond? Who is your favorite wrestler-turned-actor? Sound off in the comments below!

WWE Superstar THREATENS to throw The Rock out of the Rumble HERE.