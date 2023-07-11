Current WWE Champion's almost five-month undefeated streak comes to an end on RAW

This week's episode of WWE RAW saw Seth Rollins finally getting some backup against The Judgment Day in the form of Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

Whilst the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions helped with the numbers game, the duo also handed him his first loss since February. This was also his first loss on RAW in almost six months, which shows just how much The Visionary has been pushed by the company in 2023.

Sami Zayn was the man to take the pin after receiving a South of Heaven from Damian Priest, followed by a Coup De Grace from Finn Balor.

After the match, Balor and Priest embraced, which showed that the stable is back on the same page following some recent issues surrounding Seth Rollins and his World Championship.

It's unclear what this means for Rollins, who is still without a SummerSlam opponent with around three weeks until the show on August 5th.

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn were also originally expected to face DIY, but they could now be caught up in The Judgment Day story as well.

