Current WWE champion sends 2-word message to Ronda Rousey after heartbreaking recent confession

A current WWE champion recently sent a two-word message to Ronda Rousey after the latter's heartbreaking confession. The star referred to here is Liv Morgan.

Morgan was after the Women's World Championship for quite some time. She finally won the title against Becky Lynch at WWE The King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Liv Morgan's former rival Ronda Rousey recently made a heartbreaking confession about her criticism from the MMA media and fans during an interview with High Performance. Rousey mentioned how the media has been talking negative things about her and why she never went back to the UFC.

A video of her interview was posted on High Performance's Instagram, which caught Morgan's attention, and she left a two-word comment, calling the UFC Hall of Famer a beautiful girl.

"Beautiful girl," Liv wrote.

Check out a screenshot of her comment below:

Screenshot of Liv Morgan's comment

Liv Morgan talked about her cash-in on Ronda Rousey for the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship

During an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Liv Morgan said that she did not think she would cash in on Ronda Rousey as she wanted to celebrate her Money in the Bank victory.

Morgan added that she cashed in when she saw Rousey was injured.

''I didn’t think I was gonna cash in. I was in Vegas. I was like, 'Well, I just won Money in the Bank; this is like the biggest victory in my whole entire life. I’m gonna go celebrate; I’m gonna go gamble; I’m gonna go have some drinks; I’m gonna celebrate my victory!' And then I noticed that Ronda gets injured during the match and I’m like, 'Oh, man, should I go? Should I not go?' I’m kind of having this moment of, 'What do I do?' And then I finally was like, 'I’m gonna go!'''

Dominik Mysterio seemingly helped Liv Morgan win the WWE Women's World Championship last night. It will be interesting to see how Rhea Ripley will react to it.

