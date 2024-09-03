Current WWE champion sends bold message following recent win

Several WWE Superstars are coming out of this past weekend with significant momentum. Bash in Berlin and No Mercy featured several big matches, swerves, and championship happenings. One current WWE titleholder had a strong outing but was shown up, and is now issuing a warning.

NXT No Mercy saw Roxanne Perez extend her second Women's Championship reign to 149 days by defeating Jaida Parker. The near-15-minute match was widely praised, with some fans declaring it the best NXT women's match in some time. The crowd popped afterward as Giulia made her long-awaited debut and stared Perez down. The champion raised her title for a pre-commercial face-off.

The Glorious Warrior has now been put on notice by The Prodigy. Perez took to X today to welcome Giulia to WWE with a warning. She included a photo from Sunday's post-match segment.

Trending

"I've been waiting. @giulia0221g," Roxanne Perez wrote.

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

Check out the tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Giulia, who has reportedly been planned for a push, is expected to make her Tuesday night debut on this week's NXT episode. Her first title match with Perez is rumored for the Halloween Havoc PLE on October 27, but that has not been confirmed.

WWE NXT lineup for the post-No Mercy episode

The NXT brand will be back at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando on Tuesday. This week's episode on the USA Network will feature No Mercy fallout.

In addition to follow-ups from No Mercy, three matches have been announced. Below is the current lineup:

Trick Williams vs. Pete Dunne Lexis King vs. Oro Mensah Gallus vs. The Rascalz vs. Hank Walker and Tank Ledger to determine #1 contenders to NXT Tag Team Champions Axiom and Nathan Frazer

Expand Tweet

New challengers for various champions are also expected to be confirmed or teased this week as the road to NXT Halloween Havoc heats up. Women's North American Champion Kelani Jordan, North American Champion Oba Femi, Women's Champion Roxanne Perez, and NXT Champion Ethan Page all retained at No Mercy on Sunday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback