Current WWE champion takes a dig at Bobby Lashley

The severity of two-time WWE Champion Bobby Lashley's injury is unclear as of this writing. However it was serious enough to put him on the bench from the ongoing King of the Ring tournament. He was originally booked to face Tama Tonga on SmackDown last week, but The All Mighty was removed and his spot was filled by Angelo Dawkins.

Lashley's longtime rival on the WWE program - Austin Theory, is now one-half of the WWE Tag Team Champions. They have battled numerous times in the last two years over the United States Championship.

Theory took to Instagram today, days after Bobby Lashley's injury was disclosed by Nick Aldis. He shared an image of The All Mighty staring at a stack of burgers:

"How I'm looking at this workout today @bobbylashley," Austin Theory wrote.

Austin Theory's Instagram Story

Bobby Lashley may have expressed an interest in locking horns with Gunther, but now that he is no longer part of the tourney, any chance of that match happening in the not-too-distant future went out the window. Meanwhile, The Bloodline attacked the Street Profits after Tama Tonga defeated Angelo Dawkins last week. It's a no-brainer The All Mighty will not let this slide upon return.

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T is positive Bobby Lashley will be back soon

Booker T certainly knows a thing or two about the King of the Ring tournament. The veteran won the 2006 edition of the tournament. In the finals, which took place at the Judgment Day pay-per-view that year, Booker defeated Bobby Lashley to claim the crown.

On the latest episode of The Hall of Fame podcast, the former King of the Ring reacted to Lashley being removed from the 2024 edition, making a joke about their history that dates back to 18 years:

"Well, the last time Bobby was taken out of the King of the Ring tournament, I did it. And now Bobby falls again. The man is injury prone," Booker joked. "I'm just playing, man. Bobby's down. It's one of those things, when you're in a tournament like that, something is always bound to happen. [...] But I'm sure Bobby's gonna get back real, real soon."

Aside from a potential feud with The Bloodline, The All Mighty also appears to have issues with recent NXT call-up, Carmelo Hayes. The latter elaborated on his stance regarding Bobby Lashley's claim that guys like him do not respect veterans.