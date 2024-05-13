Young WWE star retorts to Bobby Lashley's claim about disrespect towards veterans

Bobby Lashley unexpectedly found himself in a new feud that is still in its budding stages on WWE SmackDown. He recently called out former NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes, who just moved to the main roster, for showing a lack of respect for the veterans of the wrestling business.

It started when Hayes rejected an offer from The All Mighty to be mentored under his wing. The young stalwart has proved his worth in the former black-and-gold brand and is now looking to make a strong impact straight off the bat, now that he is in the big leagues.

Speaking on the Masked Man Show, Carmelo Hayes discussed Bobby Lashley's issues with him. The former WWE Champion claimed on the recent edition of The Bump that he just wants to knock some respect into Hayes at this point. The up-and-comer claimed that Lashley has become institutionalized and this is not something specific to The All Mighty, but many of the veterans on the main roster:

"I mean, it's not even just a Bobby thing. I feel a lot of guys up on that main roster, they're just comfortable," said Hayes. "They've been there for a long time. They've been making a lot of money for a long time. You got somebody like me coming in, I haven't experienced the things that they've experienced ... he's right about that. I haven't had all the accolades that Bobby's had, I haven't had all those things."

Carmelo Hayes revealed that he is not going to stay timid and take orders. Instead, he intended to come out swinging, which is why he challenged Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes in his first night on the blue brand:

"I'm not coming in quiet and I'm not coming in timid; I'm coming in strong. Like I said, they're comfortable and I'm coming in to make everybody uncomfortable. I want them to know that I'm there, want them to feel my presence, I want them to see me as a threat. [...] That's why I went and challenged Cody Rhodes on my first night because, you know, why can't that be me? So, Bobby is going to feel what Bobby is going to feel."

Bobby Lashley was removed from the King of the Ring tournament owing to an injury. He was replaced by Angelo Dawkins, who lost in the first round to Tama Tonga. Meanwhile, Carmelo Hayes won his match against Baron Corbin.

The former NXT Champion will face Randy Orton next. Similar to what the rising WWE star had to say about Lashley, Hayes had a few strong words directed at The Viper after qualifying.

Bobby Lashley wants a match against WWE star Gunther; The Bloodline has picked a fight

While the issues between Bobby Lashley and Carmelo Hayes on SmackDown appear to be only beginning, The All Mighty also disclosed on the aforementioned edition of The Bump that he wants to step in the ring with Gunther. He alleged that The Ring General declined a first-time-ever contest between the two. Gunther currently performs on the rival brand.

From what transpired on the last episode of SmackDown, perhaps Carmelo Hayes may not be the only problem Bobby Lashley and clan have ahead of them. The Bloodline picked a fight with the former WWE Champion's faction.

