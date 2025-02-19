Current WWE champion teases dream match with The Hardy Boyz

A current WWE champion recently took to social media to tease a dream match against The Hardy Boyz. He is none other than one-half of the current NXT Tag Team Champions, Nathan Frazer.

The Hardy Boyz are arguably one of the greatest tag teams in the pro wrestling world. Jeff and Matt Hardy made a huge name in World Wrestling Entertainment by winning several titles. The duo is currently signed with TNA Wrestling and is also the current TNA World Tag Team Champions.

Nathan Frazer and Axiom, collectively known as Fraxiom, have also been tearing it up in the Stamford-based promotion and have proven their worth as one of the best tag team wrestlers in the company. They are the current NXT Tag Team Champions.

Following WWE and TNA Wrestling's extended partnership announcement, several stars have received crossover opportunities. Jeff and Matt Hardy were recently called out by NXT's No Quarter Catch Crew. The TNA World Tag Team Champions have accepted the challenge for a match next week. They also took a jab at Fraxiom, asking them to keep a close eye on their match.

Following this massive announcement, Nathan Frazer took to X/Twitter to send a three-word message, teasing a dream match with The Hardy Boyz.

"ONE. STEP. CLOSER," Frazer wrote.

Triple H sent a message after The Hardy Boyz's WWE return was announced

After The Hardy Boyz accepted No Quarter Catch Crew's challenge, Triple H took to X/Twitter to send a message. The Game highlighted how Jeff and Matt have been redefining tag team wrestling for years before hyping up their return to the Stamford-based promotion on next week's NXT.

"Two men who have re-defined tag-team wrestling for over 25 years. The Hardy Boyz have reached the pinnacle of our industry [and often jumped off of it] to the amazement of fans worldwide… …and they return to a @WWE ring NEXT WEEK on #WWENXT in Cincinnati."

It will be interesting to see what more Shawn Michaels has planned for The Hardy Boyz's return to the global juggernaut.

