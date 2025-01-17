Current WWE champion teases Royal Rumble appearance

Royal Rumble is among the most anticipated WWE shows of the year. The 2025 edition of the premium live event is even more special as it will be the first-ever PLE to be live-streamed on Netflix. With the show a fortnight away, The War Raider's Ivar has teased his appearance in the upcoming Men's Royal Rumble Match.

The World Tag Team Champion impressed the fans with his performance in last year's edition of the 30-man contest. He entered the match at No. 19 and cleared the ring before getting eliminated by another dominant force, Bron Breakker.

Earlier today, WWE asked fans to share their bold predictions for the upcoming premium live event. A fan responded with a video of Ivar running wild during the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match. The user also requested that Triple H elevate the Tag Team Champions. The War Raider reshared the post with eye emojis.

Trending

"👀👀👀," he wrote.

Charlotte Flair to return and wrestle a CURRENT CHAMPION?

You can check out Ivar's X/Twitter post below:

Expand Tweet

Chris Van Vliet opens up about potential WWE Superstar returns at Royal Rumble

The Royal Rumble Match is famous for surprise debuts and returns. Popular wrestling personality Chris Van Vliet recently predicted multiple highly anticipated returns could take place at the PLE.

During a Q&A on a recent episode of Insight, the 41-year-old noted that there was a possibility of major WWE Superstars Randy Orton, AJ Styles, and Goldberg showing up at Royal Rumble. He predicted that The Hardy Brothers could also make an appearance at the show. CVV believes that this year's edition of the PLE could be the most star-studded Royal Rumble ever.

"You have the possibility of a returning Randy Orton, a returning AJ Styles, possibly Goldberg. I know he has one more match, maybe he does one last Royal Rumble. Maybe he comes to the Royal Rumble to set up a storyline with whoever happens to be his last opponent. You also have the partnership with TNA, which we’ve seen over the last few years. […] You have the possibility of Jeff Hardy or Matt Hardy or both of them together. I think this could be the most star-studded one since 2017. It really could be the most star-studded Royal Rumble ever," he said. [From 19:10 to 20:00]

You can listen to Chris Van Vliet's comments below:

WWE Royal Rumble 2025 will air on February 1 from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. It will be the 38th edition of the PLE and only the first to take place outside of January.

Who do you think will emerge victorious in the Men's and Women's Royal Rumble matches? Click Discuss and sound off!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback