Current WWE champion wants to file "workplace harassment" complaint; sends a message to Nick Aldis

A current WWE champion recently took to social media to send a message to SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis. The champion being referred to is none other than Chelsea Green.

Chelsea Green has become one of the most popular names in World Wrestling Entertainment in recent years. For most of 2024, fans were rooting for her to win a major title. Although The Hot Mess had won the Women's Tag Team Championship, she lacked a singles title in her list of accolades. The Triple H-led creative team seemingly listened to the audience as she became the first-ever WWE Women's United States Champion.

Ahead of her Women's Elimination Chamber qualifying match against Naomi on the upcoming edition of SmackDown, Green took to X/Twitter to upload a video in which she impersonated her opponent, making fun of her outfit. This did not sit well with The Glow, and she took a massive shot at the Women's United States Champion for wearing a trash bag in her outfit once.

Chelsea Green has now replied to Naomi, explaining that she only wore the trash bag once. However, The Hot Mess also messaged Nick Aldis, wanting to file a workplace harassment complaint against The Glow.

"That was ONE TIME. cc: @RealNickAldis note the workplace harassment plz. File this under 'Naomi The Nasty,'" she wrote.

Chelsea Green talked about her elimination from WWE Royal Rumble

During her recent video 'Chelsea's Confessionals' on X/Twitter, the WWE Women's United States Champion talked about being eliminated from this year's Women's Royal Rumble by her tag partner, Piper Niven.

Green highlighted that it was a mistake at Niven's end and said everything was okay between them.

"When I graciously joined in on the little girlies' party, they did not pledge their allegiance. They were all so wicked, but I don't care because I'm so popular. [footage of Piper eliminating her] Everybody makes mistakes, everybody has those days, but fret not... we're OK, as we discussed in our private cabinet meeting where normies do not belong," Green said.

It will be interesting to see if Chelsea Green can defeat Naomi on the upcoming edition of WWE SmackDown to qualify for the Women's Elimination Chamber Match.

