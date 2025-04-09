Current WWE champion still wants to wrestle Kevin Owens

WWE Superstar Kevin Owens announced he will miss his WrestleMania bout against Randy Orton due to injury. However, a current champion recently expressed his desire to wrestle The Prizefighter in the future.

During last Friday's SmackDown, the former Universal Champion revealed he had to step away from the squared circle due to a neck injury that required immediate surgery. With Owens likely to be out for a fair amount of time, World Heavyweight Champion Gunther named KO as one of the stars he would like to go up against.

During his appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Gunther pointed out that there were several stars he had yet to feud. The Ring General noted he enjoyed the only match he wrestled with Kevin Owens. The 37-year-old added he favored having a program with the latter going forward.

"There's a lot of guys that I haven't really, really mixed it up with I think. I thought Kevin Owens could have been a really good one, one time. We had one match on RAW. That was really cool. I enjoyed it a lot. I think it would be a good program going forward," he said. [From 1:59:04 to 1:59:21]

You can check out the following video for Gunther's comments:

Gunther is currently set to defend his World Heavyweight Championship against the 2024 Royal Rumble winner, Jey Uso, at WrestleMania 41. The Ring General has never lost a one-on-one televised match to The YEET Master.

Kevin Owens opens up on possible timeline for his WWE return

Kevin Ownes made an appearance on the My Mom's Basement podcast after leaving for hiatus due to injury. The host, Robbie Fox, asked the veteran if he knew when he would be back in action.

In response, Kevin Owens noted that he had yet to speak to his surgeon about it. However, he stated that people out due to a neck injury similar to his return to action in anything between six months to a year.

“I haven’t talked to the surgeon or anything like that yet. I’m going to do all that on Monday. I mean, I know that most of the people who have gone through similar things have probably, you know, six months to eight months to a year. So I would assume within that range, but I don’t really know. Like I said, it’s all really new right now." [H/T: WrestleTalk]

You can check out the entire conversation in the video below:

Kevin Owens has been an integral part of the WWE roster for years. It remains to be seen for how long he will be out of action.

