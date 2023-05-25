Current WWE champions reveal they're struggling with injuries ahead of Night of Champions clash

In an interview, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens revealed that they're struggling with a few injuries going into their match at WWE Night of Champions 2023.

WWE has shaped the match card nicely with many show-stopping features set to entertain the crowd. One of these matches, particularly between Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa taking on Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn for the Undisputed tag team championships, has the fans waiting in anticipation.

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens sat with Cathy Kelley for an interview on WWE's The Bump and spoke about their mindset going into the match. Owens talked about how his wrist has been hurting a bit from boxing lately:

"I have weird things that are hurting me too actually. My forearm today, vocal chords, you know, a lot of little nagging injuries," Sami Zayn said. (18:35-

However, Sami Zayn clarified to everyone that he and Owens have dealt with these situations before and will work through it for their match at Night of Champions 2023:

"Overall, I feel like we've been beaten up a lot of our careers, but we're very good at working through it. So, i don't think anything, at least, I think I speak for the both of us here, I feel like neither of these injuries are hampering us or our mindset going into Night of champions." (18:52-19:08)

Sami Zayn wants to crash Roman Reigns' 1000-day title celebration at WWE Night of Champions 2023

Sami Zayn still has a lot of weight in his heart after falling out of The Bloodline and wants to put an end to that story with a cherry on top. The once Honorary Uce was becoming the right-hand man of the Tribal Chief but was pushed too far and had to choose the right side once and for all.

Zayn went right after The Bloodline along with his best friend Kevin Owens to dismantle them and succeeded at some level. Both stars captured the WWE Undisputed tag team titles from the Usos and are now letting anyone challenge to take it off of them.

The two stars are now set to face a massive challenge as they defend their titles against Solo Sikoa and Roman Reigns at Night of Champions. Zayn spoke on WWE's The Bump and is hoping that he gets to crash the Tribal Chief's huge 1000 day-celebration at the premium live event in Saudi Arabia:

"It is going to be so satisfying to crash his 1,000-day celebration by making sure he loses on what should be the biggest night of his entire reign as champion," said Sami Zayn.

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC 50 days as WWE undisputed tag team champions for Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn 50 days as WWE undisputed tag team champions for Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn 🎯 https://t.co/VFC6nEe1dq

Do you think Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens will be able to retain the Undisputed tag team titles at WWE Night of Champions? Sound off below.

