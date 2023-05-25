"This is extremely personal" - Sami Zayn delivers final message to The Bloodline ahead of WWE Night of Champions

Sami Zayn has delivered one final message to The Bloodline ahead of their title defense this Saturday at WWE Night of Champions.

Zayn and Owens will be defending the Undisputed Tag Team Championship against Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa this Saturday at the Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia. The Tribal Chief was embarrassed that The Usos lost to Owens and Zayn at WrestleMania 39, and has vowed to bring the titles back to The Bloodline.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump today, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens sent a final message to Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa ahead of Night of Champions. Sami noted that the rivalry is extremely personal, and he hopes that they can ruin Roman's celebration.

"As I've said, maybe this is a little different for him than it is for me, but for me, this is extremely personal. I'd be lying if I said that I wasn't still holding on to some stuff from The Bloodline. It is going to be so satisfying to crash his 1,000-day celebration by making sure he loses on what should be the biggest night of his entire reign as champion," said Sami Zayn. [00:01 - 00:22]

Roman Reigns sends a harsh message to Sami Zayn on WWE SmackDown

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns sent a harsh message to Sami Zayn on this past Friday's edition of SmackDown.

The Tribal Chief, Paul Heyman, and Solo Sikoa kicked off the show, but the champions quickly interrupted. Roman Reigns suggested that the Undisputed Tag Team Champions acknowledge him before delivering a cold line to Zayn.

The Head of the Table claimed that he has had some low points in his career, but the only regret he has was allowing Sami to join The Bloodline.

"I only have one regret and that's wasting my life on you!" said Reigns.

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens continued to play mind games with The Bloodline this week and dedicated the upcoming title match to The Usos. Only time will tell if Jimmy and Jey get involved in the Undisputed Tag Team Championship match at WWE Night of Champions.

Do you think The Usos will interfere in the title match? Which side do you think they will be on?

